Republic Services retrieving additional recycling carts in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Edmond’s recycling contractor will begin retrieving additional free carts that are currently in use by Edmond residents next month.

Beginning June 1, residents will continue to have use of one 96-gallon recycling cart per household as stated in the city’s contract with Republic Services.

According to the city, in previous years, Republic Services has chosen to allow customers to use additional carts at no extra charge.

With this change, the City of Edmond will continue to pay the contract rate to Republic and all customers will continue recycling with one cart per household. There are no plans currently for residents to have the ability to keep additional carts for an extra monthly fee.

Edmond residents are asked to place all their recycling carts at the street on their first recycling pick-up date in June. Republic Services will leave one cart behind and retrieve any extra carts at that time.