WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFOR) – Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has finally won over enough support from his own party to become Speaker of the House.

The total number of votes cast was 428. Honorable Kevin McCarthy of the State of California received 216.

This was the 15th vote and it comes after days of battles between the caucus who succeeded in getting key concessions from the new speaker. American’s have not seen such a debacle since 1859.

Many Americans believe McCarthy this to be a preview of what may lie ahead to advance any other business with a narrow Republican majority now emboldened by a far-right faction.

The process although razor thin set McCarthy up in seeking to cast the battle as practice for how to unite the conference saying now they’ll be able to get the job done.