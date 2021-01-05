Republican lawmakers prepare for push to block Electoral College results

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some U.S. lawmakers say they plan to contest the results of the electoral college vote and at least one Oklahoma Senator and one Representative have joined the push.

Over the weekend, Oklahoma Republican U.S. Senator James Lankford said he will oppose this Wednesday’s electoral college vote.

State Democrats say the move is just another political maneuver.

“It’s just a political stunt,” said Alicia Andrews, Oklahoma Democratic Party Chair.

Senator Lankford’s office sent a out a statement that he will oppose Wednesday’s congressional electoral college vote to confirm Joe Biden as President unless more is done to look into allegations of voter fraud.

“Millions of Americans, including thousands of Oklahomans, still have significant questions about the November 3 election process. We have reports of problems with voting machines, people voting twice, non-residents voting in a state, or people mysteriously voting after their death months or years before. In some states, there were problems with signature verification, different rules for mail-in ballots than in-person ballots, delayed receipt of ballots, inconsistent curing of ballots, a lack of meaningful access to the polls, or a questionable counting process for partisan poll watchers. Many of these questions have been reviewed by state leaders and courts, but questions still persist. These are not questions that exist in the dark corners of the internet, but ones I hear at the grocery store, the gas station, through text messages, and on phone calls.

For the sake of the nation’s unity, these questions should not be ignored.

Today, I am joining a group of Senators to propose an election commission, modeled on the commission formed in 1877, to resolve the electoral issues of the election of 1876 when three states, Florida, Louisiana, and South Carolina, had reports of voter fraud. The 1877 commission comprised of five Senators, five members from the House, and five Supreme Court Justices quickly organized to evaluate the election and make a recommendation to provide the nation a way to resolve the issues before the inauguration. The commission we are proposing would be required to meet and complete their audit within 10 days, before the January 20 inauguration. The report of the commission would be submitted to the individual states so each state would still have the final say on their electors, which is the constitutional requirement.

This proposal is not designed to thwart the democratic process. It is designed to protect it. Everyone should see the division currently in the nation, and we all should have an interest in providing a path to resolution. People want answers to their questions.

If we can agree to form the electoral commission and submit its findings to the individual states, I am prepared to respect the final decision of the states. But, if we cannot agree to hear the concerns of millions of Americans, I am prepared to oppose the electors on January 6 since I cannot be certain that they were ‘regularly made,’ which is the statutory requirement.

Senators in 1969 and 2005 raised voter integrity issues during the January 6 Joint Session of Congress. They debated the issues that day, and in both cases, reforms were made to elections in the future. Even if other members are not willing to address the outstanding questions that persist in this election, we must begin a process of reform that will lead to greater election confidence in the future.” Sen. James Lankford

Sen. Lankford has joined a group of Senators calling for a 10-day audit into allegations.

But opponents say there is no solid evidence of fraud, citing recounts and supreme court rules.

They also say this move is being done to further Lankford’s future political aspirations.

“Over 50 court cases- they have all been thrown out. There is no evidence of widespread fraud. There is no reason for this except to further align themselves with a President who won’t be President on January 21st,” said Andrews.

But Lankford’s fight is being joined in the House by Markwayne Mullin.

The U.S Representative from Oklahoma District 2 says he plans to challenge the electoral college results based on claims that state courts in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan went against state laws by allowing some votes to be cast at all.

“Just because of a pandemic, doesn’t give the courts the right to go and circumvent the election laws that were set by their own state legislators per their constitution,” said Mullin.

Mullin went on say this is move is not political pandering.

But not all state Republicans are buying into the push to block the elector college results.

OKC Mayor David Holt, in article on the political site Bulwark Plus, saying in part, “Here is the truth: President Donald Trump did not win the 2020 election. It wasn’t even particularly close. No local, state, or federal agency tasked with guarding the security of our election process has found systematic or widespread fraud.”

Other Republicans say the move is answering the questions and doing what’s best for their constituents.

Some democrats disagree.

“The best thing that he can do is to share with them the reality and help them get to a place where they can accept it and we can move forward that’s the best thing he can do for his constituents,” said Andrews.

KFOR has reached out to Senator Lankford’s office since Saturday, repeated calls and emails were not responded to.