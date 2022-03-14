OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Rock band Pearl Jam will play in Oklahoma City this September, fulfilling a concert that was originally to be performed in 2020.

The concert will be held Sept. 20 at the Paycom Center.

The show was originally scheduled for April 6, 2020.

Several concerts and public events in Spring 2020 were canceled or rescheduled in light of the rapidly expanding COVID-19 pandemic.

“All tickets purchased to the original 2020 date will be valid at this new date,” said Lucy Albers, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for ASM Global OKC.

Pearl Jam. KFOR file photo.

The September concert in OKC is part of Pearl Jam’s North American tour, dates of which are as follows:

May 3 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena Postponed Date

May 6 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Postponed Date

May 7 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Postponed Date

May 9 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena Postponed Date

May 12 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena Postponed Date

May 13 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena Postponed Date

May 16 Fresno, CA Save Mart Arena New Date

May 18 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center New Date

May 20 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena New Date

September 1 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre Postponed Date

September 3 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre Postponed Date

September 6 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre Postponed Date

September 8 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena Postponed Date

September 11 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Postponed Date

September 14 Camden, NJ Waterfront Music Pavilion New Date

September 16 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Postponed Date

September 18 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center Postponed Date

September 20 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center Postponed Date

September 22 Denver, CO Ball Arena Postponed Date

A ticket pre-sale for all tour dates has begun for eligible Pearl Jam Ten Club members.

All public tickets will be sold through Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration. Verified Fan ticket registration is open now until 10 p.m. Pacific Time Sunday, March 27. The Verified Fan Onsale begins 10 a.m. local time on Tuesday, March 29. Visit verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/pearljam to register.

Pearl Jam’s 2020 European Tour dates will be held June through July of 2022. Go to pearljam.com for full tour routing and any updates.