McLoud, Okla. (KFOR) – McIntryre Law Chopper 4 is over the scene of a kayak water rescue north of McLoud.

Image courtesy KFOR Image courtesy KFOR

Rescuers have saved one kayaker that was stuck in debris on the North Canadian River.

Rescue crews are currently working to help two other kayakers on the North Canadian River in McLoud.

This story is developing and KFOR’s Hunter Elyse will have the latest details at 10 p.m.