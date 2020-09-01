Rescue crews search for missing driver possibly swept away by flood waters

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As strong thunderstorms brought heavy rain and winds to parts of Oklahoma, many streets in the metro started to flood.

Ski Island, a neighborhood near MacArthur Rd. and Britton Ave. in Oklahoma City, is prone to flooding when heavy rains are involved.

On Monday night, officials say a car became stuck in the high water in the neighborhood.

At one point, the driver jumped out of the vehicle and witnesses say that driver was swept away by the flood waters.

Rescue crews searched the area but had to call off the search until the water receded on Tuesday morning.

