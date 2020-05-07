Rescued baby opossum finds home at Oklahoma aquarium

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KFOR) – A baby opossum who was rescued from a dire fate is now finding a new home at the Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center.

Organizers say the tiny baby will be an ambassador for learning at the center and is currently in training.

“Crash is technically a rescue animal,” said Nicole Rowe, Aquarium & Life Sciences Director. “His mother was killed with babies in her pouch. A concerned citizen took him to Dr. Webb at Lawton Veterinary Clinic who cared for him until he was ready to come stay with us.”

Organizers say the center plans to harness-train Crash so he can be visible to the public on a regular basis.

“We want people to know opossums are not terrible creatures. They are very beneficial as they help with pest control, eating bus and ticks. Generally, they are not aggressive toward humans at all and are really more afraid of us than we are of them,” said Nicole. “He is very personable right now and loves to interact with us. We’ll give him a great home.”

You can see Crash’s progress on the Aquarium’s Facebook page.