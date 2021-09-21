Research underway to see if gout medication can help treat COVID-19 patients

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A medication used to treat gout could be effective in treating COVID-19 patients, according to a top Oklahoma doctor.

Probenecid is prescribed to treat joint pain and tenderness.

Doctor Mary Clarke, Oklahoma State Medical Association President, says the drug appears to decrease COVID-19’s infectivity and appears to be safe.

But Clarke stressed the research is still in early stages.

“Even though we do have some IV and injectable monoclonal antibody treatment, it’s very expensive. It has to be done at an injection center. It’s not easily accessible, but there are some oral medicines we can use, and at out-patient clinics like mine, then we are going to be a huge, huge step ahead,” Clarke said.

Doctors still say getting vaccinated and wearing face masks is your best protection against COVID-19.