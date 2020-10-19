Researchers: COVID-19 sewage testing reveals “slow burn” of cases tapering off on OU’s Norman campus

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Sewage testing is revealing more about COVID-19 on the University of Oklahoma’s campus.

“It’s here and it’s been here all semester,” said researcher Dr. Bradley Stevenson. “It has tapered off and it’s sort of a slow burn across campus. We don’t see any spikes that would suggest a big outbreak.”

Stevenson and his team have been testing sewage from dorms and common areas for COVID-19 since students started moving in this fall.

“And it was pretty abundant on the first few weeks of classes,” he said.

However, Stevenson says it has slowed, with some spikes along the way.

“It’s hard to tell if that’s a sustained spike or not,” he said.

That’s because they’ve found much of the student population comes and goes over the weekends – making it hard to track down those who have the virus.

Going into this study, Stevenson said he didn’t know what to expect from the results.

“I was surprised at how abundant it was but we had no gauge other than other universities that were monitoring,” he said.

He says other schools with in-person classes are also experiencing a steady stream of cases with spikes from time to time.

The data is reported twice per week to OU’s administration, including the university’s Chief COVID-19 Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler, to decide how to go forward.

“It’s their decision to make. I know that there’s no mandatory testing, it’s voluntary,” Stevenson said.

OU will keep this testing up throughout the semester, even after Thanksgiving break.

Although classes will be online, some students are electing to stay on campus.

“We’re just going to continue to monitor and hope that that’s the trend, that it continues to wear off,” Stevenson said.

The testing will likely continue in the spring semester as well.

