TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – If you have always wanted to be in television series, you might be able to accomplish that dream.

FX’s Reservation Dogs is hosting an open call for Indigenous people to appear on the show.

Organizers say adults and kids who are over the age of 8-years-old will be considered for paid roles on the hit series.

The open call will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 at 3205 W. 39th St. in Tulsa.

Organizers say no appointment is necessary and no experience is required.

If you can’t attend the open call, you fill out a virtual open call form.