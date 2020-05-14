Resident tests positive for COVID-19 at Center of Family Love facility

OKARCHE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Center of Family Love say the facility has experienced its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

Organizers say one of the 130 intellectually and physically disabled individuals the organization serves has tested positive for the virus.

“Our residents’ health, safety and wellbeing are always our first priority,” said Center of Family Love President and CEO, Debbie Espinosa. “In addition to the extensive preventative measures we put in place on March 13th, we have also been preparing to reduce the impact and the spread of the virus if one or more of our residents were exposed to and ultimately contracted this virus. Shortly after the pandemic began, we designed an isolation unit complete with its own shower facilities, laundry room, and nursing station, as well as separate air ventilation for each isolation room.”

Immediately, the center isolated the individual at the first onset of mild symptoms while waiting for the results of the COVID-19 test.

“This one resident has been in the isolation unit now for five days and will remain in quarantine until further direction from our Medical Director, Dr. Sydney Haggins,” said Espinosa. “The test came back positive the morning of May 13th, and we are continuing to enforce the strictest standards for care in the isolation unit while also maintaining complete separation for our other residents throughout the organization.”

Organizers say that staff members have been wearing personal protective equipment to protect themselves and the residents from the disease. Also, separate staff members have been designated to work in the isolation unit to reduce the risk of transmission.

“Our other residents’ exposure was minimized due to early isolation of the individual at the first sign of mild symptoms,” said Espinosa. “However, the individuals who are living in the same building as the resident who tested positive for COVID-19 are now being quarantined in their own bedrooms. Additionally, all other houses remain on separate schedules with limited interaction or cross-contamination among residents.”

At this time, the campus is closed and only medically essential personnel are allowed to visit.

“I ask you to please pray for everyone at the Center in this uncertain time,” said Espinosa. “God has always provided for His children at the Center of Family Love, and we know that He hears and answers our prayers. We need your support now more than ever before.”