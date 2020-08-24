Residents at Center of Family Love see family, friends for first time during parade

OKARCHE, Okla. (KFOR) – For the first time in months, the residents of a local center were able to see their friends and family during a fun event.

Due to the increased risk of serious complications from novel coronavirus for individuals with disabilities, the Center of Family Love is taking extreme precautionary measures to protect its 130 residents.

In March, the nonprofit organization closed its doors to all visitors, including family members and volunteers. Only medically essential personnel are allowed on the residential and vocational campuses.

Recently, the Center of Family Love hosted a “Share the Love’ drive by parade so their residents could see their families and friends for the first time since March.

Share the Love parade

“The primary concern has always been the health and well-being of the incredible individuals we serve and that includes their emotional well-being,” said CFL President & CEO, Debbie Espinosa. “For five months, our residents have not been able to see their loved ones and that can be detrimental. Since our residents aren’t able to go out in the community, the community came to us and showed just how much they love and care for CFL!”

On Thursday, 200 people lined up along 6th Street in Okarche and decorated their cars and motorcycles with signs, balloons, and streams.

Residents also joined in by making their own signs.

Share the Love parade

Along with family and friends, the parade consisted of some special supporters from the Okarche Police Department, Okarche Fire Department, Nortek Air Solutions Oklahoma Team and Rep. Mike Sanders. Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny also stopped by.

