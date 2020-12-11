Residents at Moore long-term care facility get heartwarming Christmas surprise

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s been a lonely year for many Oklahomans who live in long-term care facilities, but for some, their community is stepping up to help.

Bright lights and Christmas cheer illuminated the streets outside Santa Fe Place – and the faces of its residents.

“This year has been very difficult here,” said Jessicia Smith, Quality Assurance Director at Santa Fe Place.

The residents here have a various level of intellectual disabilities, so they have a hard time understanding what’s happening with COVID-19.

Recently, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office delivered gifts purchased by staff at Moore Norman Technology Center.

The group effort came together after they learned about the isolation residents faced this year.

“They go through quite the rollercoaster of emotions almost daily,” said Smith.

Moore Norman put the call to action on social media and family and friends from all over answered.

“I even had a friend of mine from Texas send in a $200 check,” said Sammie Kimmel with the Moore Norman Technology Center.

The money funded more than enough gifts to cover the tree skirt.

“Not only ones that they needed but ones that they wanted – fun ones too,” Kimmel said.

Without this act of generosity – many of the residents may not have had a single gift to open this holiday season.

“We have a lot of residents that either their family lives far away or they just don’t have family and even the ones that do, they may not get to see them this year,” said Smith.

“I thought ‘Oh man, we’ve got to do something to help them out,'” Kimmel said.

The residents have been giving back to others through volunteer work all year.