Residents at Oklahoma City apartment complex say there was no notice before latest water shutoff

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Residents at the Royal Oaks apartment complex are without water and with no notice.

They say it’s because the owners of the complex haven’t paid the bill.

“If you are responsible for your bills even through a pandemic and everything, but your landlord is not? That doesn’t make sense to me,” said Cindy McClaskey.

For the second time in four weeks, Royal Oaks residents’ water has been shut off.

Just last month, residents did get a notice saying the water was being turned off because the bill hadn’t been paid.

The apartment manager says it’s because tenants won’t pay rent.

“That’s why I try to tell them, ‘if you pay your rent, it would be a lot easier for us to pay the water bill services,'” said Juan Torres.

Tenants tell us they pay electric costs and rent, but it’s the apartment complex who’s responsible for water and trash service.

“It makes me feel like my money… $400 of a month is not good enough for him to take care of the property that I pay for,” said McClaskey.

The apartment manager says they don’t know when the water will be back on, but they’re working as fast as possible.

The OKC utility department sent KFOR this statement:

“If a multi-family property is subject to disconnection for a past due balance, notices are posted at the property to inform residents before the service is turned off. Account holders may contact us at any time before or after the disconnection to make a payment and arrangements to restore service. We work with our customers every day in order to prevent this type of service interruption.”

The city went on to say it does not comment on the account balance/payment status of individual accounts.