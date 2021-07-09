Residents at NW Oklahoma City apartment complex still having to do without water

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The residents of Royal Oaks apartments are out of water and out of patience. Their water was turned off Wednesday, and as of Friday, they still have no idea when it will be turned back on.

With the heat index hovering around 100 degrees Fahrenheit these days, tenants are saying they’re soaked with sweat and that a cold shower is off the table.

“I’m ready to take a shower and I feel terrible,” said Cindy McClaskey, who lives at the complex located at 717 North Rockwell Ave. “So, we have been having to carry five-gallon water buckets to flush our toilets.”

An outdoor faucet on the property next door is their only access to water, which they then use to wash dishes, take baths and fill the tanks on their toilets.

Residents said the property manager’s phone wasn’t working when they called on Friday. The only thing he’s allegedly told them is that he can’t pay the complex’s bill for water services if some of the tenants aren’t paying their rent. Tenants tell us they pay electric costs and rent, but it’s the apartment complex that’s responsible for water and trash service.

“If you’re sitting there saying people owe you back months, six months and all that rent then why did you let it get that far?” asks tenant Johnny Ervin. “Why’d you let it get that far? That don’t make no sense.”

McClaskey said she’s been paying her rent faithfully and has the receipts to verify it.

“I’m not homeless. I pay rent,” she said. “Why should I have to be carrying my water to take my bath? I feel this is totally a scam and, honestly, I feel like they’re slum lords.”

KFOR tried contacting the apartment management several times Friday with no success.

Residents told us earlier this week, the water was shut off by the city because the complex’s owners haven’t paid the bill.

The City of Oklahoma City told KFOR account holders can contact them at any time to make a payment and get the service restored. They went on to say city officials do not comment on the account balance/payment status of individual accounts.