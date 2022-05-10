OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With the temperatures on the rise, residents at two metro apartments say they’re fed up after going days without air conditioning.

“It’s hot, man,” said Miles Foster at the Magnolia Village Townhomes. “I mean, I work out in the heat all day, come home from working and want to sit in the AC and I end up sitting in a hot apartment all evening.”

He said he’s been putting in work orders since December.

He and many of his fellow tenants at the apartments on SW 59th St. have asked for AC repair, but were told it wasn’t hot enough to worry about.

“I pay for it,” said Foster of his AC. “It should work regardless of whether I need it or not. It’s mine. I pay for it.”

His next door tenant, Destiney Sextro, has also complained to management.

“We have not had air for quite some time now and it’s just been hot. Super hot,” she said. “I have small children, so we’re all hot. I have two asthmatic sons.”

Magnolia Village management told KFOR they’re actively fixing AC units Monday.

One mile away at 1402 Southwest 59th St., tenants at the Hillcrest Residence Apartments also overwhelmed by the heat.

“Since our first day in there, we never had an AC unit, but they told us we’re supposed to have one,” said Antonio English Jr. who just moved in two months ago.

English said their hot apartment caused his 3-year-old daughter to have multiple seizures Sunday. She’s currently admitted at OU Children’s Hospital.

“She already just got the flu like the night before. So with the flu, you know, your temperature is already spiking,” he explained. “Now, with a hot home that has a few fans and also with the heat rising outside, that’s a lot of heat on one child, you know?”

Hillcrest Management told KFOR on Monday that they weren’t unaware of any AC troubles at the complex, but English said he had made them aware.

KFOR asked management for both complexes when these tenants can expect their AC to be working and we’re told there’s no set timeline.