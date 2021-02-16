Residents call for Oklahoma City Thunder game to be postponed in light of rolling blackouts; Chesapeake Arena staff say power will be reduced

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Energy will be coursing at Chesapeake Energy Arena for the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Tuesday night game, and community members have contacted KFOR to express their concern in light of the rolling power outages caused by the massive winter storm.

State officials and utility agencies have called upon local residents and business owners to do everything they can to conserve energy to prevent rolling blackouts.

Since the storm hit, bringing heavy amounts of snow and record-low temperatures, those blackouts have occurred, leaving many community members in the dark without heat.

The Thunder will be taking on the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 p.m. at Chesapeake Arena, and multiple community members have reached out to KFOR, calling upon the Thunder to cancel the game.

“Please ask the OKC Thunder to cancel their game tonight to conserve electricity and natural gas,” one community member said to KFOR via email.

“Can you please explain to me why the Thunder game is being played tonight while the citizens of OK are being asked to cut back on their power usage and we are having rolling blackouts?” another community member asked, also via email.

KFOR reached out to the Thunder organization. Dan Mahoney with the Thunder issued the following statement regarding why the game will be played as scheduled:

“As per league policy, the decision on whether tonight’s game will be played rests solely with the NBA, in consultation with local government officials. The Thunder will follow whatever directive and guidance we receive from the NBA. If NBA directs game to be postponed, we will have some plans in place to conserve.” DAN MAHONEY, OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

A Chesapeake Arena spokesperson sent a statement to KFOR, saying that measures will be taken to reduce power-usage during the game.

“So far we are doing everything we can to limit the amount of power possible, including turning off exterior lights and video boards, concourse lights and screens, etc. Anything that’s deemed unnecessary for the safety of the building is being reassessed and limited as much as possible. We’re working with the Thunder to limit power as much as we can for their game as well.” CHESAPEAKE ARENA SPOKESPERSON