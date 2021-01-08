Residents evacuated during Oklahoma City apartment fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Several residents of an Oklahoma City apartment complex were forced to evacuate their homes following an overnight fire.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to an apartment fire near S.W. 74th and Walker Ave.

Fire crews were able to quickly put the fire out, saying that two units suffered some damage.

At this point, officials say the cause is under investigation but it was likely caused by electrical issues.