Residents fear proposed I-35 expansion could demolish homes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A northeast Oklahoma City neighborhood is upset over a proposed I-35 expansion that could mean the demolition of homes.

The proposal to expand I-35 from I-44 to I-40 from four lanes to six lanes has four different designs.

Two of those four designs would mean homes would be torn down.

Cynthia Moore's grandfather was the first owner of her home. She was not at Tuesday night's meeting and didn't know her home was one of the one's that could potentially be torn down.

"It's not worth much, it's not worth much at all, but it's my house,” Moore said.

Moore says she understands the need for progress, but she had hoped to pass her home down to her son one day.

“I worked hard in this house. I did a lot myself. I did all the painting. I did a lot. So it would be hard to let go,” Moore said.

L.C. James has lived in the neighborhood for about 3 years.

“This highway won’t solve all of this. We’ve got enough highways. What’s wrong with that highway? Nothing,” James said.

ODOT has not yet made a decision about the potential construction and doesn't have a timeline for the project.

