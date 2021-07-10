Residents in Jones neighborhood concerned about flooding issue

JONES, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in one Jones neighborhood say when it rains, they get flooded with dirty water.

Kendal Small says he’s a disabled veteran and has lived in his home since 2017 with his wife and two young children.

“This was supposed to be our forever house, where we raised our kids,” he said.

But that forever home has been plagued by a flooding issue.

“It’s like a prison, we’re stuck here for sure,” he said.

A flooded Jones neighborhood.

Small says when it rains, it foods with water with sewage in it, making it uninhabitable.

“I can’t let our kids out to play, they can’t take showers, can’t do laundry, can’t do dishes. Then whenever the flooding does go down, we get left with standing water across the street there, and that causes mosquitos,” he said.

Neighbors on his street are also affected.

“It’s scary. I think every time everything’s going to get ruined in my shop. I’ve already lost several pieces of equipment,” Ken Guthery said.

Small says he’s been asking the city for help.

Jones Mayor Ray Poland sent KFOR the following statement:

“I am aware of the “Stormwater” runoff issues on Hart Ln. I contacted our engineer several weeks ago after Mr. Small first contacted me, our engineer is currently attempting to contact the engineer from Oklahoma County to propose a suitable resolution. The Jones Board of Trustees listened to Mr. Small’s concerns at the July 6th Trustee meeting and informed him that we understand his concerns and are working on the issue. There are many locations in Jones that are affected similarly and we are working to address them all. This will take time and require funding that we currently do not have, therefore we must rely on Oklahoma County for assistance. In past years Jones and Oklahoma County have worked together and increased the size of the culverts under Hart Ln. It is extremely difficult to channel water when we get over 12″ of rain in a 6/7 day period.” RAY POLAND, JONES MAYOR

“I’m not sure how long they need to be working it, but we would like some sort of resolution,” Small said.

Small also says he’s had to spend his own money on repairs because of the flooding.