NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A meeting was held Thursday night for residents in Norman and beyond in the south metro to express concerns over the ACCESS Oklahoma plan, which involves building three new turnpikes.

Hundreds of people filled a southeast Norman church asking questions of the officials involved in the project, all of them wondering what comes next when the turnpike makes its way south.

“Best case scenario is this turnpike gets stopped. Correct?” said ward 5 Norman City Council member Rarchar Tortorello, followed by cheers from the crowd.

“I-35 is getting more and more and more congested,” one of the officials over the project with Poe & Associated said as the crowd shouted back at him.

“I built my house to die in!” one of the citizens said on the mic to the officials during an open forum for questions. “You couldn’t offer me enough money to buy my house.”

Community members gathered for a meeting on a new turnpike plan.

Gov. Kevin Stitt unveiled the 15-year, $5 billion plan in late February. It proposes three new turnpikes that officials said are needed to help shorten commutes and curb congestion.

“Anybody that drives I-35 every day, whether you’re a trucker, or you’re going to work or you’re going to a ballgame or whatever, you know exactly how congested it is,” said an official with Poe and Associates.

“How many people here are directly affected?” Tortorello asked, followed by most of the crowd raising their hands.

However, people living in the planned zones are not on board. All of them wondering what it will mean for their homes and even local wildlife, all while trying to wrap their heads around construction that could last for the next decade and a half.

“You can fight this,” another citizen said at the mic. “They have been beaten before.”

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority was not in Norman for the meeting Thursday. The officials with Poe & Associates said there will be other meetings in other towns as the project goes on.