OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some residents at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex said they are fed up and taking a stand after they claimed it’s been a struggle to get problems fixed in their units.

We’re talking about the York Town apartments off NW 39th Street and Meridian Avenue. Some residents there said they have been dealing with flooding and sewage backups and they want to see more done about what they’re calling constant problems.

Flooded apartments. Image courtesy Mia Hogsett.

Flooded apartment. Image courtesy Eulanda Pangborn.

Flooded apartment. Image courtesy Eulanda Pangborn.

Flooded apartment. Image courtesy Eulanda Pangborn.

Flooded apartment. Image courtesy Eulanda Pangborn.

“The frustration is really high,” said Eulanda Pangborn. A resident at the complex whose apartment was flooded with sewage Monday.

“I’m just going to start saving up to move somewhere else,” said Mia Hogsett. Another resident at the complex.

The frustration appears to be at a boiling point for Pangborn and Hogsett.

“I don’t expect perfection, but you got to at least try,” Hogsett said.

“It’s got to be fixed because I’m not going to let my kids continue to live here,” Pangborn said.

The sewage backup recently flooded their units. Both of the residents said this problem among others have been persistent at the complex.

“It comes through my windows. I have water that comes to my baseboards in my bedrooms,” Pangborn said.

Pangborn added that the issues have caused her young son to get sick due to his weakened immune system. Pangborn said it took a few days, but the sewage was vacuumed up. However, it wasn’t the end of their problems.

“They did no cleaning, no bacteria cleaning, nothing like that,” she said.

When KFOR tried to go talk to the property manager on site, we were confronted by security.

“I got News 4 here refusing to leave the property,” the security guard said speaking with someone on the phone.

“No, I’m not refusing to leave that’s not accurate,” we said.

“The regional manager wants you to leave now,” the security guard said.

“Does she have any comment?” we asked.

“No, she doesn’t,” the security guard said.

“OK, she doesn’t that’s all I needed, thank you,” we said.

We eventually tried to call the property manager over the phone, but it went to voicemail.

It should be noted that we did receive a call from Mark Gillett with Community Enhancement Corporation. They are a part of the Oklahoma City Housing Authority and own the complex. Gillett issued a statement to us that reads as follows:

“After residents told us about the problem, we immediately sent maintenance workers, plumbers in this case, to the unit to address the sewer back up. We cleaned the bathtub and took the appropriate steps to address the situation.”

Gillett claimed the residents only called them Monday. He then said they plan to go to the complex this week to address any other problems that may be an issue for the residents.