Residents in Yukon to vote on two school bond proposals

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Voters in one metro community are heading to the polls to determine the fate of a school bond project.

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, voters in Yukon will head to the polls to vote on a bond referendum for the Yukon Public School District.

Proposal 1 includes the following projects:

New performing arts and college & career center

Elementary school and playground renovations

High school commons expansion

Indoor activity center

Technology, curriculum, fine arts improvements.

Funds will also be used for maintenance and upkeep of the district.

Proposal 2 will ask voters to approve a bond for transportation improvements.

Both proposals will cost $194,260,000, but organizers say it will not increase taxes in the area.

“Our focus as a district is always to first provide the best possible learning experience and safety for our students. School bond funds allow us to go above and beyond what we can provide if we relied solely upon state and federal funding. As a district, we will responsibly use these funds to improve our facilities across the board, provide safe and efficient transportation, educational software, classroom and individual technology, resources for the fine arts programs, security and much more. All designed to provide a world class education for our students,” a statement on the Yukon Public School District website read.

In the last 10 years, enrollment in Yukon Public Schools has increased by nearly 2,000 students.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.