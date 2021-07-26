Residents of Oklahoma City apartment who claim owner abandoned them now have utilities shut off despite still living there

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Residents of a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex claim the owner abandoned them and had the utilities shut off recently, leaving residents scrambling for somewhere to go.

The story went from bad to worse. KFOR first brought you the story on the Copperwood Five Star Apartments off NW 34th Street and MacArthur Boulevard in June.

Residents claimed they were left high and dry after their landlord left town. The buildings are torn apart, there’s overgrown grass and even a couple burnt down rooms on the property.

Now, matters have only gotten worse. The owner ordered the utilities be shut off at the apartment despite people still living there.

Some residents now say they’re still trying to figure out what to do.

“It’s just been crazy,” said Bobby Green, a current resident at the apartment.

Life at the Copperwood Five Star Apartments has been anything but five stars. Green is one of the residents there who is experiencing that firsthand.

“Pretty much everything is ruined,” Green said describing the items in his apartment.

His roof is caved in in two rooms due to a pipe burst back in February’s winter storm. The roof is also still leaking.

“It was coming down like a waterfall,” Green said. “This has caused the water to go downstairs into the kitchen.”

In June, residents reached out to KFOR. They told us there were several issues due to the landlord leaving town and leaving the apartments without maintenance.

“It’s just a disgrace,” said Sade Commander, another resident at the apartments who spoke to KFOR in June.

KFOR also reached out to the owner in June to get answers. He admitted he was living in Colorado.

“I don’t know what to do now,” the owner said over the phone.

KFOR got a hold of him again Monday afternoon. He admitted to requesting the utilities be shut down, despite people still living there.

“Have you tried to fix this at all?” KFOR asked.

“No,” the owner said over the phone. “I don’t have any money to do anything now.”

“How are these people supposed to take showers?” Green said. “How are they supposed to drink?”

The owner claimed the residents did not pay rent for an entire year. Now he said he’s just waiting for everyone to move out.

“What else would you like to say to any residents that still remain?” KFOR asked.

“I don’t know what to do,” the owner said.

Residents KFOR talked to said they were paying rent until things stopped getting fixed. As for Green, he said moving out just isn’t an option right now.

“Hopefully, it doesn’t get burned down or they don’t come and block all this off before I find a place and get somewhere to move,” Green said.

According to Green, they have problems at times with homeless people squatting in the rooms there. He said sometimes they even set fires inside.

The owner said he is trying to sell the property for $1.5 million but hasn’t had any takers.