OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating the tragic death of a three-year-old girl after her body was found in a trash bin outside of her grandmother’s home.

The grandmother, Becky Ann Vreeland, was arrested and booked into the Cleveland County Jail. She’s facing a murder complaint after being interviewed by police.

Police told KFOR the 9-1-1 call came from inside the home, and there were two other children present at the time.

We know that Vreeland was in charge of caring for the child, and police say it is unclear what motivated the attack.

“Officers found clear signs of trauma to the child’s body. The child had been dead for a period of time at least. It hadn’t just happened,” said MSgt. Gary Knight.

Police can’t tell us whether she confessed or not while being interviewed.

The quiet neighborhood turned into a crime scene Tuesday, leaving neighbors in shock after hearing the news.

“It’s shocking that something like this is going on. Just, what? 200 yards away?” said Jack Cribbs, a neighbor.

Jack Cribbs never met the grandmother and says he only saw the children once or twice outside.

“I keep them in my prayers. Like I said, I didn’t really know the people. I hate to see anything like that happen to any child, or even anybody,” said Cribbs.

Marsha Brannum, the next-door neighbor, was nearly in tears over the situation, saying as a neighbor, “I wish I had paid more attention.”

“I could have been some more assistance for her if she was having trouble… That kind of shocks me. I don’t understand it because, like I said, she seemed like a very hardworking grandmother, and I could hear her play with the children in the backyard,” said Brannum.

Brannum is especially shocked after talking to Vreeland outside just the other day.

“To hurt a child on purpose, it’s just overwhelming. I see my grandchildren and I’m always telling them, ‘Don’t be so friendly. You can’t be, you can’t trust anybody,'” said Brannum.

The investigation is still in the early stages; we will continue to keep you updated right here on News 4.