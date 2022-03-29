OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Residents at the Bennett Ridge Apartment Complex are in shock Tuesday after a shooting just after midnight left a teenager dead.

“That’s sad, man. The world is just getting tragic,” said Stacee Payne. “It seems like something is happening every day.”

Around 12:11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting in the 8200 block of N. Rockwell Ave.

“When officers arrived, sadly, they found a teenage male there. He was deceased,” said Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Darrian Norris, 16, was found in the middle of the complex’s courtyard. He had been shot.

“I probably have seen him if he was over here a lot,” said Payne. “But my heart goes out to his family and the ones affected by it.”

Payne told KFOR the homicide puts fear in her mind.

She walks from work to her apartment at night but watches her step every second.

“It only takes me about 5 minutes to get from where I work to home. So, it’s not the safest feeling, but I just pray I make it home.”

At this point, there have been no arrests in the case.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.