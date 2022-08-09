EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Resolution is now in sight for a grieving Oklahoma family seeking a refund, after a bride-to-be passed away months before her wedding.

The family of Michaela Grundy tells KFOR they’ve been fighting for a refund from the Palace Event Center since May.

In May, Michaela passed away suddenly at the age of 28.

The venue originally offered half of the nearly $4,000 Michaela had paid to book the venue for her wedding.

But online, Palace management claim they never denied the refund. They instead needed the family to designate Michaela’s “heir”, as the heir would be the only person who could receive the money.

After our initial story last month, Michaela’s mother Lisa tells KFOR she has received an “affidavit of heirship” from the Palace attorneys. We’re told this document should help resolve the situation.

Once filled out and properly notarized, the attorneys say they will “expedite” Michaela’s refund.

The letter was good news for Michaela’s mother, Lisa.

“Hopefully we have a resolution, and can put this all behind us,” she said. “I’d like to thank everyone for their support. “