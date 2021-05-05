Resolution recognizing May as ‘Law Enforcement Appreciation Month’ receives Oklahoma Senate support

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Senate passed a resolution recognizing May as ‘Law Enforcement Appreciation Month’.

Sen. Darrell Weaver, R-Moore, wrote Senate Resolution 15, which passed in the Senate Wednesday as Oklahoma law enforcement officers watched from the gallery.

Weaver spent three decades in law enforcement and is a former director of the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs.

“There are about 13,000 Oklahomans who selflessly serve their fellow citizens as peace officers. They’re husbands and wives, mothers and fathers, our next door neighbors and the people we go to church with on Sunday. But unlike most of us, they face dangerous situations on a regular basis, and too many have made the ultimate sacrifice while upholding the law,” Weaver said. “It’s only fitting for us to honor them in the Senate and throughout Oklahoma.”

Weaver acknowledged six law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in 2020. Those officers are as follows:

Capt. Billy Dewayne Allen Sr., Fort Sill Police Department

Officer Jerad Lindsey, Tulsa Police Department

Capt. Jeff Sewell, Oklahoma Highway Patrol

Sgt. Craig Vincent Johnson, Tulsa Police Department

Lt. Shirley Lanning, Canadian County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Sheriff Jarid Taylor, Bryan County Sheriff’s Office