IDABEL, Okla. (KFOR) – As families are picking up the pieces following a tornado in southern Oklahoma, the Red Cross says survivors can head to a resource center for help.

The Red Cross is hosting a Multi-Agency Resource Center on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bypass Church of Christ, located at 120 W. Lincoln Rd. in Idabel.

A resource center will answer people’s questions about disaster-related assistance from government agencies and human service organizations.

Organizers say partners like Choctaw Nation, Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma, and Legal Aid Oklahoma will be in attendance.

Officials with the Red Cross say 26 homes in Idabel were destroyed, and 106 homes suffered major damage.

People in need of assistance can call 1-800-RED CROSS 24 hours a day.