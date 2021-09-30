Resources for victims of domestic abuse in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Law enforcement data shows that domestic abuse has significantly increased in Oklahoma. A YWCA official says resources are available to help Oklahomans protect themselves from domestic abuse.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation recently released 2020 crime statistics. Crimes such as rape, robbery and burglaries are down, but murder increased by more than 15 percent and domestic violence is at a 20-year high.

Over 27,000 domestic abuse incidents were reported in 2020, up three percent from 2019.

Angela Beatty

Angela Beatty, Director of Domestic Violence Victim Services at the YWCA, joined KFOR on Wednesday to speak about a range of issues related to domestic violence, including warning signs families should look out for, difficulty victims have leaving an abusive situation, and how victims can find help.

Watch the above video for Beatty’s insight into this important issue.

Go to www.thehotline.org to get information on domestic violence or to get help. The website includes both “chat” and “texting” options. You can call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for immediate assistance.