Restaurant and dog park combination opens in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you love to go out to eat with your family, a new business will soon allow you to include your four-legged family members.

On Monday, Solo’s Park and Pub opened its doors as the first restaurant and dog park combination in Chisholm Creek.

Officials say it will feature a spacious off-leash dog park and restaurant/bar, which will allow for adequate social distancing.

Rendering of Solo

“Two years ago, our five-year-old dog, Solo, unexpectedly passed away,” Julianne Thomas said. “His death was an unfortunate reminder that life is short, and we should be spending as much time as possible with loved ones — dogs included. Dogs are family, and our goal with the concept is to bring Oklahoma City families together in a way that’s never been possible before.”

The menu will include items like burgers, sandwiches, hot dogs, and salads. Both dine-in and grab-and-go options will be offered and guests can also order food and beverages from a walk-up window.

Only humans are allowed inside the restaurants, but leashed dogs are welcome on the patio.

As for the 1.1-acre dog park, it will include separate areas for large and small dogs and will feature surfaces like turf, granite, and mulch.