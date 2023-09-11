OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Over the last 11 weeks, Boomerang Diner collected donations for Folds of Honor.

Customers and employees donated a total of $38,000! An additional $2,000 was donated by the Keep Giving Back Foundation, brining the total to $40,000.

On Monday, a check was presented to the Folds of Honor organization.

“We are blown away by the giving spirits of our customers and employees. Giving back to the community is something that was so important to our dad, who was a veteran. What a way to honor his memory and his service to our country,” says Ron Degraffenreid, son of founder Charles Degraffenreid.

“We are honored to make this donation on September 11th, knowing it honors families who gave the ultimate sacrifice” says Steve Degraffenreid, older son of Boomarang Diner Founder.

Folds of Honor is a nonprofit that provides scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members or fist responders.