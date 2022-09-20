OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new restaurant featuring authentic New Mexican cuisine will be opening its doors in the Britton District.

El Coyote New Mexican Bar and Cantina will open on Friday, Sept. 23 at 925 W Britton Road in Oklahoma City.

Organizers say the menu features items like organic, house made blue corn tortillas, green chile queso, adovada wagyu steak, roasted mushroom chile rellenos, and Mexican hot chocolate cake.

“I’ve been traveling to Santa Fe all my life and it’s been a long-time dream to open a restaurant that honors authentic New Mexican cuisine,” Chef Jonathon Stranger said. “Oklahomans have an appetite for something other than TexMex – and I hope folks will find that here at El Coyote.”

El Coyote will also serve weekend brunch including chorizo breakfast tacos, and steak chilaquiles.

To accompany your meal, the restaurant has teamed up with Frenzy Brewing to create El Coyote Cerveza, a light ale that pairs with the heat of the New Mexico chile.

“The duality of New Mexican cuisine – the boldness of red chiles with the freshness of green chiles really makes it unique. El Coyote Cerveza is the perfect way to wash it all down,” Stranger said. “It’s a great addition to the other local beers and craft cocktails on the menu.”

The bar menu also includes Santa Fe-inspired cocktails like the red chile honey mezcal old fashioned, and prickly pear margarita.

The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily beginning on Sept. 23 at 4 p.m.