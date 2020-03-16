Restaurants across the metro see empty tables amid COVID-19 concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Restaurants across the metro are seeing empty tables because concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

"As you can tell, we have no one right now," Michel Buthion, owner of La Baguette Bistro, said.

"I feel like we’re in a zombie apocalypse without the zombies," Robby Vernon, owner of Hacienda Tacos, said.

Buthion says his staff is hurting.

"The worst part is our employees. We feel so bad. Most people— they expect their check and it’s going to be an awful thing, like today we’re going to have to send people home, some people are crying, some people don’t know what to do," he said.

Many restaurants are expanding ways for customers to get food without dining in, like adding delivery options.

"I kind of saw this happening last week and so I picked up a couple more of delivery platforms," Vernon said.

Michael Walters, a Postmates delivery driver, says he's seen a huge uptick in orders on the app.

"It’s lit up, it’s red, it’s lit," he said.

Walter says before the concern about the virus, he'd get around three orders a day. Now, that's multiplied to about two dozen a day.

"It’s kind of weird of me, I think about it too, but I wash my hands a lot and everything," he said.

At Cafe 7, all salt and pepper shakers have been removed from tables to avoid cross-contamination. Utensils are also now individually wrapped.

"Hopefully we can continue business as usual. We understand we’ll have to do whatever we have to do to get by," Jimmy Mays, owner of Cafe 7, said.

Some owners say they'll have to see over the next two weeks if they can stay open.

"You have to be come, no panic, and realize you can come to a place and enjoy a meal, just thinking, we need to survive as well," Buthion said.

Ultimately, the wheel has to keep turning.

"We’re staying calm and life goes on as usual. There’s people here, the bills so have to be paid, rent has to be paid, they have families to take care of, and the same with me too," Vernon said.

