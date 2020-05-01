Restaurants, gyms prepare to reopen to the public on Friday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For the first time in more than a month, businesses across much of the state will reopen their doors to the public.

Under Gov. Stitt’s “Open Up and Recover Safely” plan, many businesses are allowed to open on May 1 as long as they follow sanitation and social distancing protocols.

Beginning May 1, the following businesses can reopen:

Dining areas

Entertainment venues

Movie theaters

Sporting venues

Gyms

Places of worship

Tattoo parlors (for appointment only).

On April 24, person care businesses like hair and nail salons were able to open for appointments, and state parks were reopened to the public.

If you plan to go out, experts say you should still practice social distancing, wash your hands, disinfect frequently-used items as much as possible, and consider using face coverings in public.