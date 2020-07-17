Restaurants seeing decline in business with rise of COVID-19 numbers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Restaurants across the state are seeing fewer customers as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow.

Kyoto Sushi Bar in Edmond posted on Wednesday that it had just two tables between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

“I think they just don’t want to go out,” Kyoto owner Jack Tan. “We have a lot of to-go because people don’t want to go to a restaurant.”

President of the Oklahoma Restaurant Association Jim Hopper says a lack of business is financially painful for a lot of restaurants right now, despite efforts to follow all safety protocols.

“When the public is nervous about going out to eat, that’s going to be a problem, no doubt about it,” Hopper told KFOR. “They are doing the right things to keep people safe. Not only their employees but their customers.”

There was a huge “to-go” and”curbside delivery” push when restaurants had to close their doors at the start of the pandemic.

Now, the Oklahoma City-County Health Department is saying there once again needs to be a pause on dining indoors.

“We are just going to do whatever the city wants us to do,” Tan said. “There’s nothing we can do besides follow the guidelines.”

Just like when the pandemic started, Hopper says places will have to get creative to stay afloat.

“They have been working with city government to be able to expand their outdoor dining,” Hopper said. “Maybe into the parking lot, or if it’s appropriate and available to closing off part of the street.”

No matter what happens, Hopper says it’s important to know that restaurants are doing everything they can to make is safe for people to eat out.

“You’re not getting ill, you’re not getting this virus by eating in a restaurant,” Hopper told KFOR. “That’s not happening.”

However, the Oklahoma City-County Health Department says restaurants are considered one of the ‘hot spots’ where citizens are most likely to contract COVID-19.

Officials say the six COVID-19 hotspots were determined by data collected by OCCHD epidemiologists from June 23 through July 14.

The hotspots include:

Restaurants

Bars

Daycares

Gyms/ Athletic Events (where individuals are breathing heavily and in close proximity to others.)

Faith-based Venues

Intimate Gatherings (weddings, funerals, house parties.)

On Thursday, the Oklahoma City-County Health Department provided a series of recommendations to the Oklahoma City Council regarding the situation in the city. Those recommendations include requiring everyone in Oklahoma City in public settings to wear a mask, limiting indoor gatherings to 25 people or less, strongly encouraging vulnerable populations to shelter at home for four weeks, and closing bars and indoor dining spaces.

LATEST STORIES: