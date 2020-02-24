Resurfacing to begin on busy Oklahoma bridge

LEXINGTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Following years of construction, drivers who travel across a busy bridge will have to take it slow as construction continues.

Since 2014, residents in Lexington and Purcell have dealt with years of construction surrounding the James C. Nance Memorial Bridge.

Now, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation warn that crews will begin surface repairs on a portion of the bridge.

Beginning Monday, drivers can expect intermittent lane closures in both directions. The project is expected to last until Friday.

ODOT says drivers should give themselves extra time to get to their destination and watch for workers and equipment on the bridge.