Retired Mid-Del bus driver dies of COVID-19 as metro hospitals inch toward Tier 4 of surge plan

MIDWEST CITY (KFOR) – A 70-year-old Midwest City woman died of COVID-19 just days before Christmas, as hospitals across the state approach the highest level of the state’s hospital surge plan.

Top medical professionals tell KFOR they expect deaths and cases to continue to increase coming off the holiday season.

However, Tiffany Hatfield’s holiday season was consumed with calls from St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City.

“We were trying to wait until she came home to have Christmas,” Tiffany Hatfield said. “That was the goal.”

Tiffany’s 70-year-old mother, Sharon Shipley, died from COVID-19 on December 21 after being in a coma for a month.

“She was doing fairly well, and then, three days later they found her unresponsive, so they had to ventilate my mom,” Hatfield said.

Four days before Christmas, Tiffany said they received one final call to come say goodbye.

“It was very hard,” Hatfield said. “It was very hard to see her that way, but it made our decision easier because she didn’t want to live on machines.”

Sharon was a school bus driver at Mid-Del Schools for 35 years.

Her grandson, Caleb, tells KFOR he remembers one of their last conversations.

“I actually called her and had her promise me that she would go to the hospital if she needed to,” Caleb Hatfield said. “Two days later she went into the hospital.”

“I have to quote our favorite Dr. Fauci that the worst is yet to come, I fear,” COVID-19 Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler said.

Dr. Dale Bratzler says he’s concerned in the final days of 2020.

The entire state remains in Tier 3 of the state’s hospital surge plan.

The Oklahoma City metro is inching closer to Tier 4, the highest tier, where 40 percent of the beds would have to be COVID-19 patients.

This week, Oklahoma City hospitals hit 39.1 percent with a record of 501 Oklahomans in the ICU as of Wednesday evening.

If a region hits Tier 4, eliminating elective surgeries is a recommendation.

“This is just unbelievable to me that we have done so poorly at slowing the spread of this particular virus,” Dr. Bratzler said.

Meanwhile, Tiffany says she’s heading into the new year still feeling the pain of the previous one.

“Being able to see her made it easier to remove the ventilator and just let her go,” Hatfield said.

Sharon’s husband also tested positive for COVID-19, but he recovered.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for Sharon’s medical expenses.

