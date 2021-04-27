Reward increases in unsolved murder case of Hugo father

HUGO, Okla. (KFOR) – It’s been nearly 10 months since the shooting and search for Ja’Tavion Alexander’s killer.

The case is growing colder by the day. His family is hoping a $10,000 reward will motivate someone to come forward with answers.

“I want answers and I don’t know when those answers will come,” said Bridgett Bills, Alexander’s mother.

Ja’Tavion Alexander

Alexander was shot and killed inside his car in the 800 block of South H Street on July 4, 2020.

His mother tells KFOR he was leaving a Fourth of July party in Hugo, Okla.

Days before the murder, his family said someone cut the camera wires at his girlfriend’s home, poisoned his dog and broke into his house.

“Either someone has been watching, or someone was already planning his attack,” said Robert Jeffery, Alexander’s brother.

Ja’Tavion Alexander and his children.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Hugo Police Department with Alexander’s murder. There is a $10,000 reward in this case.

“We hope that with $10,000 on the table and the fact that person can remain anonymous that they will come forward,” an OSBI official said.

Ja’Tavion’s family is still haunted by his murder. They know the killer is still out there.

Anyone with information about Ja’Tavion Alexander’s murder is asked to call OSBI at (800) 522-8017.