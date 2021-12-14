Reward offered after bald eagle found mutilated along Oklahoma road

An American bald eagle flies over Mill Pond on August 2, 2018 in Centerport, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating the death of a bald eagle found along a rural road in Atoka County.

The eagle was found by a rancher just east of Lane, who then called the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.

Officials say the eagle carcass was mutilated, adding that the eagle’s head, talons, and tail feathers were missing.

At this point, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Forensics Lab is conducting a necropsy to verify the cause of death.

The service is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for the death.

Bald eagles remain protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The maximum penalty for violating the act is one year in jail and $100,000 per individual or $200,000 per organization for the first offense.