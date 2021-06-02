Reward offered after dogs shot, killed in Muskogee County

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Muskogee County are searching for the person responsible for killing at least two dogs and dumping their bodies in a creek.

The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals says that Fur Babies Adoptions and Rescue was working to save three stray dogs located near Haskell in Muskogee County late last week.

Organizers say they were working to humanely trap them so they could be brought into the rescue.

On Saturday morning, rescuers arrived to find two of the dogs dead in a creek with gunshot wounds to their heads.

A third dog is still missing, but organizers believe it was likely killed as well.

“These dogs had a rescue. They were going to have a better life until someone killed them and carelessly tossed them in a creek. The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office is looking into this event and wants to know who is responsible for shooting them,” the Facebook post read.

Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is offering a $1,500 reward that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the dogs’ deaths.

If you have any information on the case, call the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 687-0202.