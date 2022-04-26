OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say they are still searching for the people responsible for a double murder in northwest Oklahoma City on Valentine’s Day.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 14, Oklahoma City police received a call about a possible shooting near N.W. 10th St. and Portland Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people dead inside a vehicle.

Investigators identified the victims as 40-year-old Raymond Paddyaker and his girlfriend, 30-year-old Kayla Yates.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case and the family is asking for help.

“I want to plead for the public to help us,” said Winona Blossom, Paddyaker’s mother. “I need some closure in order to deal with this better. We need to find out who did this to them, [and] bring them to justice because he or his girlfriend didn’t deserve this.”

CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to charges being filed and an arrest made in the case.

At the same time, the family is now offering a reward of $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.