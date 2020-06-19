Reward offered in connection to fire intentionally set at Tulsa shopping center

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of three men allegedly responsible for intentionally setting a fire at a Tulsa shopping center earlier this month.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Dallas Field Division, on June 1, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Tulsa police and fire officials responded to the 5100 block of South Peoria Ave. after a fire was reported at the Quality Thrift Shop in the Brooke Plaza Shopping Center.

Responders noted broken windows and visible fire inside the structure. The fire was contained to a small area of the building and then extinguished.

ATF and Tulsa Fire Department investigators inspected the scene and determined the fire was intentionally set. Three suspects were captured on building security video at the time of the fire. The three suspects fled the area in a light-colored SUV, possibly an older model Buick Enclave, traveling north on South Peoria Avenue.

At approximately 1:00 a.m., approximately 1.5 miles north of the fire scene, two of the three suspects captured on surveillance at the Quality Thrift Shop fire were captured on video burglarizing the AT&T Store located in the 3700 block of South Peoria in Tulsa.

Suspect 1 is believed to be a young male, unknown height and weight. At the time of the incident, he wore dark-colored athletic pants with a large, white Nike swoosh on the left outer thigh, a white t-shirt under a gray-colored, hooded sweat jacket with orange drawstrings and the letters “OSU” in orange on the left chest, light-colored tennis shoes with black laces and black accents on the soles and gloves. Suspect 1 obscured his identity with a printed, large brim baseball cap further covered by the hooded sweat jacket and a blue bandana on the lower half of his face. He carried a light-colored backpack with a consistent dark pattern.

Suspect 2 is believed to be a young male, unknown height and weight. At the time of the incident, he wore blue jeans, a dark-colored, hooded sweatshirt with an emblem of the earth and the letters “NASA” in white print on top of the emblem and the words “SOUTHPOLE” in white print on the left sleeve and dark-colored shoes. He obscured his identity with a blue-colored knit cap with the letters “TULSA” in large yellow-colored print covered by the sweatshirt and a mask on the lower half of his face.

Suspect 3 is believed to be a young male, unknown height and weight. At the time of the incident, he wore a dark-colored shorts with light-colored gloves protruding from the right rear pocket, a gray-colored t-shirt, gray-colored tennis shoes pants and a gray or tan-colored boonie/bucket-style hat. Suspect 3 obscured his identity with the boonie hat and a black mask on the lower half of his face. He did not appear on video at the burglary of the AT&T Store.

If you have any information, you can contact officials by:

Calling the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477)

Via email to ATFTips@atf.gov

ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app or by visiting www.reportit.com.

Contact the Tulsa Fire Department Arson Investigations Unit by phone at 918-596-ARSN (2776).

Contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677) or via email to burglary@cityoftulsa.org. Crime Stoppers tips can be submitted anonymously.