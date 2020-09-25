Reward offered in search for suspect who killed Oklahoma teenager

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – For weeks, officers have been searching for the person responsible for killing an Oklahoma teenager.

Earlier this month, officers were called to the Midwest Territory Apartments after residents heard gunshots in the area.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they found a teenager lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to OU Medical Center, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Officials say the victim has been identified as a 17-year-old Star Spencer High School student.

Witnesses told detectives that a light-skinned black male was possibly involved and left the complex in a four-door vehicle.

“Investigators are diligently working the case and following up leads, however, if anyone has information concerning this crime we would encourage them to contact our agency at 739-1388,” Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes said.

It has been two weeks since the murder, and authorities are still searching for clues.

Local financial institutions and family members are working together to offer a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

“We have diligently worked this case since it occurred; we continue to run down leads but still need the public’s assistance in bringing the victim’s killer to justice,” Chief Clabes said.

Anyone with information can contact the Midwest City Police Department at 739-1306 or 739-1388.

LATEST STORIES: