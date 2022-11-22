BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KFOR) – A must-see holiday attraction is opening to the public this week.

For over 40 years, the Rhema Christmas lights display draws nearly half a million visitors annually.

The 110-acre Rhema Bible Church campus will be filled with energy-efficient LED lights, a 50-figure nativity scene, a synchronized musical display of dancing snowflakes, a gingerbread family, and more.

Visitors will be able to take a trip back in time with horse-and-buggy rides, hot chocolate, and popcorn.

The annual Rhema Christmas Lights opens to the public at 6 p.m. on Nov. 23. It continues from 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. each night through January 1st.

Admission is free.

Rhema Bible Church is located at 1025 W. Kenosha in Broken Arrow.