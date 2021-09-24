Ribbon cutting scheduled for new El Reno bridge

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers in El Reno will soon be able to travel over a new bridge in town.

On Friday, city officials will host a ribbon cutting at the new US-81 Rock Island Bridge.

Officials say the $10 million project provides a railroad overpass between Elm St. and 22nd St. in El Reno. The new bridge will feature a Route 66 motif in its aesthetics that celebrates the city’s connection to the popular roadway.

The original bridge opened 75 years ago this week as an overpass to provide a safe crossing over the Rock Island rail line.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday.