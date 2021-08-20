Ribbon to be cut on Canadian County Expo & Event Center, kicking off county’s Free Fair

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – The Canadian County Expo & Event Center is on the cusp of making its debut.

A ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for the brand new event center will be held Monday, Aug. 23. The celebration will kick off the 67th Annual Canadian County Free Fair, which will be held Aug. 23-28, according to an Expo & Event Center news release.

“You walk into that building, and a sense of pride comes over you, not just for the fair board, but the whole citizenry of Canadian County,” said Fair Board Secretary Brad Tipton.

The Expo & Event Center was built on 50 acres of land at Alfadale and Jensen roads, just south of Interstate 40 in El Reno.

The county bought the property from the Jensen Family for $1.25 million in 2019 with the option to buy 50 more acres if needed for further development.

The first phase of the development cost $15.2 million – funded through county use tax revenues – and is complete. It features an 18,000 square foot event center, 46,000 square foot indoor arena and 16,00 square foot open-air pavilion, along with around 10,000 square feet of office space.

The Canadian County Public Facilities Authority hired Lingo Construction in July 2019 as construction manager for the first phase.

The Expo & Event Center already has bookings for a range of events through fall and winter, including horse shows, banquets, gun show, reptile show, monster truck show and a wrestling tournament.