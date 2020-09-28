Rideshare driver shot during suspected robbery in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say a driver for a rideshare service is in critical condition after being shot in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 3:45 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting near Rotary Park in southwest Oklahoma City.

Authorities learned that a driver for a rideshare service was robbed and shot several times by a suspect.

Investigators say after being shot, the driver crashed the vehicle near S.W. 19th and Westwood.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

