Rideshare driver with past rape accusation now behind bars after new, similar rape allegation in Logan County; previous accuser files lawsuit

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A metro woman is suing Lyft after she claims she was raped by one of its drivers while he was on the job three years ago.

Charges were presented to the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office and were dismissed due to the lack of evidence in the 2018 case, according to Oklahoma City police.

KFOR asked District Attorney David Prater about the case and he’s looking into it.

The same driver, Timothy Greene, now working for Uber is locked up in Logan County facing rape charges from an alleged 2021 crime, according to an affidavit.

His attorney, John Cannon, told KFOR his client maintains his innocence with the new allegations.

“We’ll do everything in our power to address these allegations by the state,” said Cannon.

Cannon is only representing Greene in the Logan County rape case.

In this case, Greene has been accused of first-degree rape and kidnapping charges during an Uber ride on May 14, 2021.

The woman told police she had consumed three beers and two tequila shots at a bar in Edmond, according to an affidavit. So, she called for an Uber.

When she did not come home, her husband began tracking her location by cell phone GPS. When he drove to that location, which was not far from the couple’s home, he saw another man outside of a black Jaguar with his shirt off, according to court documents.

The husband told investigators when the man saw him, he took off in the car. The affidavit reveals the car belonged to Greene.

The alleged victim at first only remembered waking up and ringing the doorbell at some random person’s house, according to the affidavit. The woman told investigators her underwear was inside her purse. Later, she told authorities she was raped by Greene.

Greene’s attorney denies those allegations.

“These are very serious allegations that have been brought against my client,” said Cannon. “We will be doing everything in our power to be his fierce advocate and fight for his version and his case.”

The woman consented to a sexual assault exam. She was transported to the Stillwater Medical Center by authorities, according to court documents.

SANE nurse Kayla Pierce arrived at the medical center and performed the SANE exam on the victim. Pierce reported the victim had abrasions and bruising with defined redness in the chest/breast area, according to the affidavit. Pierce also noted that there was grass debris present on the Labia Minora. Pierce told investigators that she believes that the victim was indeed raped.

“A prosecutor has to believe that one of the persons actually committed the crime and they are guilty,” said Ed Blau.

Blau is not connected to this case.

However, the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office did not believe there was enough evidence to charge Greene for the alleged 2018 rape. Greene was driving for Lyft during that time.

“I have no personal knowledge in that. So, we are not representing that matter,” said Cannon.

As KFOR mentioned previous in the article, a lack of evidence caused charges to be dismissed, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

KFOR asked District Attorney David Prater about the case and he said he’s looking into it. The woman in the alleged 2018 Lyft case has filed a lawsuit against the rideshare service.

KFOR reached out to her attorney, John Branum. He told us he will not provide a comment on the lawsuit.