Rise in phone scams in Cleveland County

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Graphic credit: Norman Police Department

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Phone scam cases are on the rise in Cleveland County, according to authorities.

The fraud cases involve the suspect requesting the purchase of gift cards to resolve an outstanding warrant, according to Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office officials.

The suspects are contacting community members by phone, spoofing the Sheriff’s Office’s main telephone number and using the names of current employees to scam them into buying gift cards to prevent being arrested on a supposed outstanding warrant.

“We want our citizens to know we will never call you to ask for any form of payment over the phone,” Sheriff Chris Amason said. “Additionally, we do not call individuals to inform them of their warrant status.”

Call the Sheriff’s Office at (405)-701-8916 if you live in Cleveland County and are targeted or victimized by a scam.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter